Victor Fritz, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident died on Sunday (July 24, 2022) from complications of a short illness following a stroke, at his son’s home in rural Morristown, MN.

Victor Edward Fritz was born on October 29, 1931 in Winona, MN to Paul and Gertrude (Tews) Fritz. He grew up in rural Lewiston, MN and attended country school. He was drafted into the US Army serving in Germany. Vic was married on June 20, 1953 at the Holy Redeemer Church in Eyota, MN to Grace C. McMahon. Following their marriage the couple lived in Stewartville where they raised their children and have continued to make their home. Vic was employed as a 49er Foreman/operator and a Supervisor of a gas pipeline crew. Grace was a stay at home mom and a waitress. Vic was a member of St. Bernards Catholic Church and was a member of the Stewartville American Legion. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family. He loved time spent with family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Vic is survived by his children, Vicki and Rick Brown of AZ, Edward and Shelly Fritz of Morristown, MN, Scott and Robyne Fritz, Dan and Annette Fritz of Wanmingo, MN, Connie and Dan Chase of Stewartville; 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren; 3 brothers: Kenny (Shirley) Fritz of Rochester, MN, Roy Fritz of Stewartville, and Hilbert (Judy) Fritz of WI, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife - Grace , his parents, and 1 sister - Loretta Tointon and 1 brother - Elmer Fritz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July, 30, 2022 at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville with Rev. Tom Loomis officiating. Burial with military graveside honors by Stewartville American Legion Post 164 will follow at the church cemetery. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Vic are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com