Sept. 5, 1944

Jan. 9, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Vince McConnell, 77, Eyota, Minn., died Sunday, Jan. 9, in Cottagewood Senior Living.

A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eyota.

Arrangements by Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service.