Vincent DiSalvo, 39, of Rochester, MN passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2022. Vincent was born in North Tarrytown, NY and spent most of his youth and adult life in Rochester, MN. Vincent was loving his new career as a bus driver, enjoyed cooking, as well as attending concerts. Despite Vincent’s challenges in life, he recently made positive changes, and was living a healthy life for himself, his family, and his friends. This father, grandfather, brother, and friend will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Vincent was predeceased by mother Kathy Mulee, grandfather Joseph Terracciano, and great grandmother Marie Terracciano. He is survived by daughters: Laura DiSalvo, Kali DiSalvo, Leila DiSalvo, stepfather: Joseph Mulee, sisters: Tina Hemerlein, Shelly Marinello, Pamala Riess, Cristina Dorow, brothers: Wade Gordon Jr, Brian Rosen, Jeremy Borgschatz, and granddaughter Elayna Wentworth. We invite and welcome all of Vincent’s loved ones to join us in celebrating his beautiful, short-lived, life at the Pine Island American Legion on Wednesday April 13th at 2:30pm.