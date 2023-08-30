Vincent J Sullivan

Vincent James Sullivan, 73 of Kellogg, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, 2023, at his home in West Concord, MN surrounded by his family.

Vincent was born September 22, 1949, in Wabasha, MN to Elaine (Passe) and Francis Sullivan. He graduated from St. Felix High School on June 4, 1967. He went on to serve in the US Army for 6 years.

In 1968, Vincent married Nancy Simanovski. Together they had two children, Tina and Melissa. Nancy passed away on December 2, 1972. Vincent married Cherie Peterson in 1977. They had two children together, Benjamin and Rochelle.

For many years Vincent was the owner of a dairy farmer in the Kellogg area of Minnesota. Later he worked at Lakeside Foods in Plainview and then at Senaca in Rochester. Vincent loved to collect belt buckles and pocket watches. He was a long-time member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association.

He is survived by his children: Tina (Craig Marker) Judd, Melissa (Jerry) Schmit, Benjamin (Kim) Sullivan, and Rochelle Wallace; grandchildren: Carissa (Randy) Albert, Heather (Jeremy) Srock, Amber (Joey) Phillips, Megan Judd, Alynne (Brian) Steffen, Lillyan Wallace, Cathryn Wallace, and Gianna Wallace; great-grandchildren: Feona Albert, Bexley Srock, Raia Albert, Quinn Albert, Olivia Phillips, Braelynn Srock, Bonnie Steffen, Brynlea Srock, Elizabeth Phillips, and Lainey Steffen; significant partner Marilyn Boe; and siblings: Frances “Butch” (Jan) Sullivan and Eileen (Jim) Roebke.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Nancy.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Abbott Funeral Home in Wabasha, MN with visitation starting at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be interred at St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery, Kellogg, MN.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.