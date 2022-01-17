Vincent Stuart Kelly, 92, of Rochester passed to our Lord and Savior peacefully on January 15, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by loving family, holding his hand. Vince and Nancy meet again with Jesus.

He was born on August 4, 1929 at home in Simpson, MN to Arthur Joseph and Rose Marie Kelly (Heaney). Vince graduated from Rochester Senior High School in 1947. On September 23, 1952 he married the love of his life, Nancy L. Ingalls at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rochester, officiated by Rev. Monsignor Joseph Mountain.

Vince worked for Mayo Clinic at Institute Hills, Railway Express, Marigold Dairy. With a growing family, he stated his career at Rochester Public Schools for 35 years and retired in 1990. The couple farmed and raised their nine children in rural Rochester until the 1980’s when they moved to their home on Golden Hill in Rochester. In 1990 they made their home on Lake Roosevelt in Outing, MN. They later move to French Lake in Faribault, MN to be closer to their children.

In 1996 they became snowbirds to Tucson, Arizona during the months of October through March every year until 2012. Vince and Nancy traveled frequently to Tuscon, Arizona and traveled the United States The couple made their trip of a lifetime to Ireland in 1999 to celebrate Nancy’s birthday.

When Nancy passed in 2011, Vince moved back to Rochester. He loved spending time with his ever-growing family and lifelong friends. He made many new friends after moving back to Rochester, he loved them dearly. He joined Resurrection Catholic Church. He enjoyed daily mass until he got to the point his health prevented him for doing so. Resurrection Church was his seconded home, the parishioners his second family.

A thoughtful and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Vince is survived by his loving children: daughters Peggy (Mark) Malcolmson of Tucson, AZ, Mary Kelly of Rochester, MN, Julie Kelly of Tucson, AZ, and Jill Kelly (Shalise Keating) of Lanesboro, MN. Sons Patrick of Stillwater, MN, Scott (Jeanne) of Mankato, MN, Christopher of Rochester, MN, Shawn (Jeannie) of St. Charles, MN and Joshua (Jennifer) of Portland, OR. He has 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Roger (Sharon) Barnes of Oronoco, MN and Bucky, beloved by all, canine companion. He was preceded in death by his wife, father, mother, brother Robert, his wife Ina, sister Rosella Bernard, her husband Melvin Bernard, and daughter-in-law Kimberly Kelly.

Friends may come Thursday, January 20th from 5 to 8 pm for visitation at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, January 21st at 11 am at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, in Rochester with a one-half hour visitation prior to church service. A burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, beside his loving wife.

Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society in memory of Vincent Kelly or to Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Macken Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.