Viola Fisher-Nelsen

Viola M. Fisher-Nelsen, 99, of Rochester, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Viola was born February 13, 1923 in Wabasha County to Frank and Margaret (Adams) Bluhm. On July 26, 1942, Viola married Lloyd “Bud” Fisher. After Bud’s death in 1980, Viola married Ernest Nelsen on March 21, 1999 and Ernest preceded Viola in death in 2010. Viola and Joe owned and operated The White House Café, across from St. Mary’s Hospital for numerous years. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling twice a week up until she was 97 years old. Viola loved to dance and listen to music. She was a member of Oak Hills Wesleyan Church in Rochester, where she also taught Sunday school for several years. Viola was a prayerful and faithful Christian woman.

Viola was preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd “Bud” Fisher and Ernest Nelsen and by her siblings, Eves, Opal, Cleo, Eugne, Iydell, Joe and Delores.

A private graveside service was held at Grandview Memorial Gardens.