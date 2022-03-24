Viola Mae Olson, 93, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022 at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Black River Falls, Wisconsin.

Viola May Olson was born on June 18, 1928 in Ostrander, MN to parents Carl and Florence (Funk) Goranson. She graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1946. She began her career at Mayo clinic working in the filing department for over three years until she began farming in the Salem Township area. On June 22, 1950 Viola was united in marriage to Granville Olson. Granville passed away in 1991. She later married Richard Zeitler on September 25, 1993 and they resided in Rochester, MN. She was a member of East St. Olaf Church since 1950. Viola served as a Sunday school teacher and participated in a women’s circle group at church.

Viola is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (David) Wortman, of Black River Falls, WI and Sandra (David) Hetler, of Fremont, MI; four grandchildren, Amber (Jeff) Moos, of Pinedale, Wyoming, Philip (Natalia) Hauck of Pearland, Texas, Steven (Yael) Hauck of Dallas, Texas, Jason (Amy) Wortman of Black River Falls; four great grandchildren; five step-children; 6 step-grandchildren; and 9 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Florence; her first husband, Granville Olson; second husband, Richard Zeitler; a grandson; a brother; and a sister-in-law.

Viola loved farm life. She worked with Granville in all aspects of farming. They met the challenges and successes together. After marrying Richard, she experienced traveling to many parts of the country. She enjoyed visiting relatives and going to special events. She had a full life.

A Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at East St. Olaf Church (6200 County Rd 3 SW, Byron, MN 55920). Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, March 28, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901) and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at East St. Olaf Cemetery in Byron, MN.

Memorials are preferred to East St. Olaf or donor’s choice.

