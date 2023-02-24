Violet Hahn passed away on February 21, 2023 at Gundersen Harmony Care Center in Harmony, Minnesota. She was 97 years old.

Violet Beatrice was born on December 21, 1925 to Palmer and Anna (Rosheim) Gullickson of rural Lanesboro, Minnesota. She attended rural school and graduated from Lanesboro High School in 1943. She graduated from Winona Business College in Winona, Minnesota in 1944, and worked at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota until her marriage. She married James Darius Hahn on November 30, 1947 at Elstad Lutheran Church in rural Lanesboro. They made their home on the Hahn family farm just outside of Preston, Minnesota. On March 25, 1950 they welcomed a son, Joseph Palmer Hahn. Violet was a full-time housewife and mother until 1967 when she began working for the USDA Farmers Home Administration, retiring in 1987.

Violet was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Preston where she was active in the organization of the church. Her family and her faith were very important to her. She loved to cook and bake, and her family and friends enjoyed her delicious foods. Her three granddaughters, whom she adored and who adored her, were gifted homemade birthday cakes every year until adulthood. Violet was also an excellent seamstress, finding great joy in creating beautiful quilts. She made each granddaughter a quilt for high school graduation, an heirloom which will be treasured forever. Violet and James celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in November, an amazing and lovely milestone.

Violet is survived by her husband, James, her son, Joseph and wife Susan (Johnson) Hahn of Harmony, three granddaughters: Amy Hahn (Chris Sattler) of Preston; Jessica Hahn-Miller of Harmony, and Emily Hahn Larson (Chris Larson) of Harmony, and four great-grandchildren: Anya Hahn Miller, Sophia Emily Larson, Finnegan Hahn Sattler, and James Christopher Larson.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gordon Gullickson.

Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Preston on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with burial following at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

