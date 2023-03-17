Virgie Ruth (Richardson) Key, age 90, of Sandia Park, New Mexico peacefully passed away at her care facility in Alamogordo, NM. on March 11, 2023.

Virgie was born and grew up on a farm near Coggon, Iowa. On the farm she developed a love for animals, athletics, music and reading....she loved to read. She attended college at Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma and earned a B.A. degree in History. While at the university she met her future husband. Jack Key. Jack introduced Virgie to his beloved home state of New Mexico and Virgie immediately fell in love with the ‘Land of Enchantment’. They married, started a family, and eventually made the move to Albuquerque where Virgie raised their three children, Toni, Scot and Todd. They added a dachshund (the first of many), all while Jack began his professional career.

After a few years Jack’s career led them north to Rochester, Minnesota (and snow). Virgie was sad to leave New Mexico and vowed that one day they would return to her ‘favorite place in all the world’. It would be another 35 years before that vow came to fruition as Jack’s career flourished in Rochester at the Mayo Clinic.

Virgie’s love of sports and music came into play while nurturing her three children into adulthood. Virgie joined so many bowling leagues, softball teams and even a Curling league that shelf space was filling up with trophies in the house. Virgie also became a devoted fan of the Minnesota Twins and continued to wear her Twins jersey into her final years.

Virgie was also very active in her church life. At the First Christian Church in Rochester, she joined the church choir and with her piano skills eventually took on organist duties for Sunday services and continued that for decades. Virgie loved to play the piano at home and sing songs that she grew up with.

As much as she loved her years in Minnesota, she yearned to get back to New Mexico. When all the kids were out of the house and Jack finally retired, they moved back to New Mexico in Sandia Park along the Turquoise Trail in the East Mountains outside of Albuquerque.

Virgie had many lifelong friends she remained in contact with along with her many, many family members, especially her nieces and grand niece.

Ask any of her friends or family and they would tell you that Virgie was simply the nicest and most caring person you might ever meet. Becoming Virgie’s friend, meant you’d be friends for life. Virgie’s life has ended but her memory is very special to all.