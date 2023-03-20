Virgil C. Weiss

Virg Weiss passed away peacefully with family members at his side, on March 15, 2023. He suffered a debilitating stroke on October 23rd, 2022. Despite his efforts to regain his strength and mobility, his body simply did not allow for it.

His birth name was Virgil Charles Weiss, but he preferred to be called Virg. He was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa on June 2, 1943. His parents were Cyril and Mildred (Miller) Weiss and he was the youngest of three boys. The family lived in Ruthven, Iowa until Virg’s 7th-grade year in school, when they moved to a farm located south of Grand Meadow, Minnesota. Virg “ran around” with the neighbor kids and his friends, rode horses, worked, and raced cars down Highway 16 for fun (mom still thinks he shouldn’t have done that!). He participated in football but preferred wrestling where some nicknamed him “Virg the Vice.” Virg went on to graduate from Grand Meadow High school in 1961.

On April 4, 1964, after 2 years of dating, Virg finally tied the knot with the neighbor girl, Nancy Stejskal. Dad said they met at a mud puddle between their houses. Together they raised their five children and mentored many others. He and Nancy filled their years with polka dancing, card clubs, Saddle Club, camping, riding horse, and enjoying activities with friends.

Virg was a man of few words, but when he spoke, he meant what he said. He was quick to give advice, whether you asked for it or not, and advice was often what people sought from him. He enjoyed working and was a jack of all trades. He worked in carpentry, delivered milk, dug graves, and farmed with his brother, Ron, and later his sons. Virg also spent decades playing community volleyball and the rest of his free time camping, riding mules, working on welding projects, and visiting with family and friends.

Virg’s talents, wisdom, and wit will be greatly missed by many, especially his family. But he left us with plenty of stories, his life’s lessons, ‘Virgisms’, and April fools pranks (his favorite holiday) that will live on for generations.

Virg is survived by his wife, Nancy; children Cris (Marty) Hanson, Barb (Gene) Landers, Pat (Diana) Weiss, Kate (Brian) Speer, Clint (Jenny) Weiss; brother Ron (Karen) Weiss, and loads of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Virg was preceded in death by his infant daughter Patricia; parents Cyril and Mildred; and brother Rob.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local food shelf or ambulance and fire department. Virg supported both and always tried to help those in need and appreciated their services.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26th at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow, MN. Private family services will be held.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com