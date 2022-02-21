1940-2022

Virgil Harry Nielsen, age 81, of Rochester, MN, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 11th, 2022 at his home.

Virgil was born May 22, 1940 in Tyler, MN to Theodore and Pearl (Somers) Nielsen. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1958, enlisted in the United States Army in 1964, was deployed to Korea and honorably discharged in 1968. Virgil then worked as a carpenter before joining the Rochester Fire Department, where he worked until his retirement, achieving the level of Captain.

Virg loved to have fun! He enjoyed many interests, including scuba diving, boating on Lake Zumbro, snowmobiling and traveling the world.

Virgil is survived by his two sons, Sean (Tracy) Nielsen of Zumbro Falls, MN, Jeff (Julie) Larson of Pierceton, IN; six grandchildren, Clara, Ruby, Rachael, Ashley, Courtney and Nathan; Jean Nielsen (divorced), brother Merlin Nielsen, sister Emily Johnson, brother-in-law Lowell (Doris) Thomsen: many nieces and nephews, and his circle of friends at Kathy’s Pub. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Darlene (Thomsen) Nielsen, sister-in-law Shirley Nielsen and brother-in-law Harley Johnson.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for early summer.