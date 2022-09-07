Virgil Harry Nielsen, age 81, of Rochester, MN, died peacefully on February 11th, 2022 at his home.

Virgil was born May 22, 1940 in Tyler, MN to Theodore and Pearl (Somers) Nielsen. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1958, served two years in the United States Army, including one year in Korea where he was part of an artillery survey party, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Virgil then worked as a carpenter before joining the Rochester Fire Department in 1967 where he worked until his retirement in 1996, achieving the level of Captain.

Virg loved to have fun! He enjoyed many hobbies, including scuba diving, boating on Lake Zumbro, snowmobiling, and traveling the world.

Virgil is survived by his three sons, Sean (Tracy) Nielsen of Zumbro Falls, MN, Jeff (Julie) Larson of Pierceton, IN; Mark (Nan) Severtson of Stewartville, MN; nine grandchildren, Clara, Ruby, Rachael, Ashley, Courtney, Nathan, Mollie, Heidi and Abbie; Jean Nielsen (divorced), brother Merlin Nielsen, sister Emily Johnson, brother-in-law Lowell (Doris) Thomsen: many nieces and nephews, and his circle of friends from Kathy’s Pub. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Darlene (Thomsen) Nielsen, sister-in-law Shirley Nielsen and brother-in-law Harley Johnson.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 17th at the American Legion Post #92, 915 21st Avenue SE in Rochester. The memorial service will begin at 11am with a light lunch and social hour to follow. Memorials will be directed to the Rochester Fire Department Clock and Bell Tower project.