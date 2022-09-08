Virginia (Ginny) K. Murphy died unexpectedly on July 24, 2022. Ginny was born on October 11, 1962 in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Francis and Catherine (Garrahy) Murphy. Ginny grew up on the family farm in rural Hector, attended St. Andrew’s grade school and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1981.

She was a Jill of many trades, curious, caring and compassionate, carpenter union member, who advocated for more women in the trades. She worked for many years as a carpenter at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Always the life of the party, a favorite aunt, and a fireworks aficionado. Ginny was a lover of the ridiculous and laughter. She enjoyed being with friends and family. Her creative spirit led her to learning new things. She was generous to her many nieces, nephews and friends. Her compassion also extended to those she did not know. Her interactions with strangers were always examples of empathy and respect.

She was especially proud of the years she was privileged to be her stepson Tony’s “bonus mom” and her love for him was endless. Her former husband, Paul, his family and many friends also felt her love and energy through the years.

An extensive family and group of friends survive Ginny. This includes her: Siblings, Patrick (Cathy) Murphy, Peggy Kiecker, Colleen (Steve) Blanks, Alice Fischer, Karen Murphy (Jon Stadtherr) Veronica Murphy, Leo (Joanne) Murphy, Dennis Murphy, Gail (Joel) Rieffer, Lisa Murphy (Steve Cohen); Uncle Edward (Rose Marie) Garrahy Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Ex-husband Paul Cassidy of Rochester and friend, Kevin Tomky of Surprise, AZ.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Catherine Murphy; Siblings, Glenn Murphy, Mary (Murphy) Appel, Robert Murphy; Stepson Tony Birkholz; Brothers-in-law, Dallas Fischer and Marvin Kiecker.

A celebration of her life will be held on September 24, 11:00am – 1:00pm at Squirrels Bar & Grill, 105 1st Ave SW, Fairfax, MN 55332 AND September 25th, 1:00-3:00 at Shar’s Country Palace, 3925 Marion Rd SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone for their support and expressions of sympathy. Memorials can made in her name to your preferred animal shelter or the mental health charity of your choice.