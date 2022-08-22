Virginia Lee Carey

Virginia “Ginger” Lee Carey, age 73, died Aug. 13, 2022, in Phoenix, AZ, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Ginger was born Dec. 18, 1948, in Charleston, So. Carolina to James and Vivian (Shanks) Carey. She graduated from John Marshall High School, Rochester, MN in 1967.

After graduation, she worked at Mayo Clinic Business Office. She took early retirement after 32 years and moved to Carefree, AZ. In Carefree, she managed the office of ETC, Inc., before starting work with Carefree Post Office.

Ginger is survived by two sisters, Patricia Lee, Hayfield, MN, and Jean (William) Stewart of Peoria, AZ; and one brother, James (Ellen) Carey of Rochester, MN; seven nephews, Jeremy Crawley, Spencer Carey, Kendra (Don) Robertson, Chelsey Carey, Jay Carey, Jason Lee, and Bryan (Emily) Lee; and six great-nephews. Her nephews and great-nephews brought her great joy.

Ginger enjoyed her crafts, knitting, quilting, ceramics, and time spent cooking and baking.

A funeral service was held in Scottsdale, AZ Aug. 19, 2022. A private burial will be held in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Rochester, MN.