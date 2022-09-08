Virginia Maria Dorn

Virginia Dorn passed away September 6, 2022, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN.

Virginia Maria (King) Dorn was born on August 23, 1947, in Rochester, MN to parents Kenneth and Marian (Grendahl) King. Virginia attended John Marshall High School and graduated in 1965. In 1966 she married the love of her life, Kenneth Dorn. That same year, the two of them moved to Sacramento, CA where they lived for two years while Ken was in the USAF, prior to moving to Milwaukee, WI. The following year they moved to Eagan, MN where they remained for 20 years and then moved back to California for 27 years. Their final move was to Rochester, MN in 2016. Virginia worked as a Medical Transcriptionist at various locations in California, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, before retiring in 2013. Some of Virginia’s hobbies included knitting, needlepoint, and embroidery. She also enjoyed reading, shopping, going on walks, traveling, and playing “Words with Friends”. Virginia is known for her excellent memory, organization, and beautiful script writing. She was loved by her family and friends and will be missed by many.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Kenneth Dorn; her daughters, Michelle Meyer of Rochester, MN, and Sara (Jason) Farmer of Rochester, MN; four grandchildren, Blake (Ashley) and Brett Meyer, and Cody and Olivia Farmer; her siblings, Regina (Larry) Scheidt of Rochester, MN, Darlene (Russell) Meyer of Theilman, MN, and Donna (Kevin) Rollie of Elgin, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Marian; as well as two siblings, Rosann Kuhn and Jerry King. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dorn family; to share a special memory of condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com