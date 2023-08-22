Virginia Mullin

Virginia Jean Mullin was born in Hutchinson, Minnesota on September 5, 1930 to

Harold and Maude (Preston) Mullin. When Ginnie was in kindergarten, the family moved to Elgin, Minnesota, to work on Grandpa Preston’s farm. After graduating from Elgin High School, Ginnie earned an RN degree at St Mary’s School of Nursing in Rochester. Classmates introduced her to a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ who, in her words, gave her the peace and joy she longed for. Immediately she knew she belonged wholly to God and a couple years later attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago where she studied Bible and Missions.

At Moody, Ginnie joined a group that prayed for China Inland Mission (now Overseas Missionary Fellowship/OMF) and learned about opportunities in Thailand to combine her nurses training and her love for Scripture. In a mission’s class, John 15:16 from the Bible spoke to her, “I have chosen you...that you should go.” So she went to Thailand as an “Ambassador for Christ” and spent the next 40 years as a leprosy nurse, primarily in rural clinics.

Her passion for learning and teaching the Bible was not wasted as she spoke to others about her Lord. When she wrote home, it was clear that, while she expertly cared for the physical needs of her patients, their heart needs were most important to her.

When Ginnie retired, her concern for hearts did not. Her letters flew around the globe, encouraging others and always including Scripture that felt to the recipient like a message straight from God. She also taught English to wives of doctors studying at Mayo clinic and showed kindness to young children in Awana Clubs.

Ginnie is survived by her loving nieces and nephews as well as spiritual children from around the world, all of whom are grateful that she had the courage to speak God’s truth their lives, changing their eternal destiny.

Ginnie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Pat (Mullin) Harcey of St. Charles; brothers, Vern and Russel both of Elgin; and Kenneth of St. Paul.

A funeral service will be held at St Charles Bible Church on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 am. Church doors will open for viewing at 10:00 that morning. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contribution to Overseas Missionary Fellowship, 10 West Dry Creek Circle, Littleton, Co 80120 or online at https://PartnerHub.omf.org/ttufund and indicate in honor of Virginia Mullin.

Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.