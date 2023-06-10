Virginia Rose Christiansen (Budd), 94, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023, in Rochester. She was born June 17, 1928 in Philadelphia, to parents Harry and Madelyn Budd.

Virginia is survived by her three children, Gail (Steve) DeFoster, Gary (Annette) Christiansen, and Mark Christiansen. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Ruth (Matt Huss) DeFoster, Daniel (Ruth) DeFoster, Danny (Megan Phillips) Christiansen, Kira (Charlie) Bacon, and Adam (Alexis) Nager, as well as five great-grandchildren: Calvin, Anthony, Dominic, Isaac and Annika.

Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Theodore Waldemar Christiansen. She will be remembered by her family for her love of music-Virginia performed throughout her life with church choirs in both New York and Minnesota and loved to sing and play piano with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Virginia loved dogs and had many beloved dogs throughout her life, including Patty and Tiger. She will also be remembered for her kindness, her strong faith, and her unshakable love for her family.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on June 24, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church (512 3rd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902) in Rochester. Flowers are welcome.