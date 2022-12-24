The funeral service for Virginia Winch, 98, a long time Stewartville, MN resident, will be at 11AM Thursday (December 29, 2022) at the United Methodist Church in Stewartville, with Rev. Laura Nordstrom officiating. Mrs. Winch died on Thursday (December 22, 2022) at New Perspective Senior Living in Prior Lake, MN, where she had been a resident for the past six years.

Muriel Virginia (Rasmussen) was born on January 27, 1924 in Fillmore County MN to Robert and Dora (Blagsvedt) Rasmussen. She grew up near Mabel MN and graduated from Mabel High School in 1942. She moved to St. Paul, MN where she worked during WWII and then returned to the Mabel area in 1945. Virginia was married on March 15, 1946 in Mabel to Aulden Winch. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2016. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Rockford, Illinois where Virginia worked for the telephone company. The couple moved to Stewartville in 1958, where they raised their family and lived for many years. Virginia was a homemaker and was also employed at First National Bank in Stewartville. In 2016 she and Aulden moved to Maplewood, MN to live near Kathy and Jim and their families. Mr. Winch died on August 19, 2016. Virginia was a long time member of the United Methodist Church in Stewartville and was active with it’s Ladies Aid activities. She enjoyed reading, bowling, volunteering, walking and traveling with Aulden. She enjoyed time visiting with friends and loved time spent with her family, especially her grandsons.

Virginia is survived by her children, James of Lakeshore, MN, and Kathryn (Stephen) Schneider of Jordan, MM; two grandsons - Peter Winch and Jason Winch; Great Granddaughter Maddison; brother - Robert Rasmussen of Sioux Falls, SD and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Aulden, her parents, one sister - Doris Keller and one brother - Howard Rasmussen.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hour preceding the service Thursday morning at the church. Burial for Virginia will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN where she will be laid to rest with Aulden. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Virginia are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com