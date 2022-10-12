WALLY THOMPSON

Walter “Wally” Thompson, of Winona, died Friday, October 7, at his home. Wally was born July 16, 1935 to Walter and Mabel (Johnson) Thompson in Peterson Minnesota. He graduated from Peterson High School, Luther College, and the University of Minnesota School of Law.

On June 12, 1957, he married Mary Sandsness and together they had 3 children: Rosalie, Erik, and Kirk. Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1980. She survived for 10 years and died in July of 1990. In August, 1997 Wally married Darlene Kern.

After graduating from law school and serving in the army reserves for 6 years, he started his law career. Wally was active in the community. He formed a successful youth basketball group and coached in it until his sons entered high school. He also formed a youth golf group that was highly successful. He helped form Semcac (South East Minnesota Community Action Cooperative). At church Wally taught Sunday school, ushered, and was president of the Central Lutheran Congregation.

Wally was an excellent attorney, a good friend, a loving husband, a good father and step father, and he often said being a grandfather was his favorite role. He taught the grand-kids to drive a tractor, help in the garden, wash the car, and sneak away for a treat. He set up a soccer net, played basketball with them, took them golfing, and even let them drive the golf cart.

Wally is survived by his wife, Darlene, his children Rosalie (Bob) Mathers, Erik (Mari) Thompson, Kirk Thompson, stepchildren Chris (Heidi) Kern, Carrie Phillips, Paul Kern, and Pamela (Mark) Gaylord, his grandchildren Eric (Alaina) Gaylord, Andrew Jeske, Sara (Adam) Jeske, Derek (Leah) Mathers, Madison (Sean) Phillips, Kirstin Mathers, Mackenzie (Ryan) Phillips, David Mathers, and Haylee Jeske. Great Grandchildren Elle Gaylord, Etta Jeske, Gavin Gaylord, Roman Gaylord, and twins due in April. He also survived by his brother Maynard (Sandy) Thompson.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary and his parents Walter and Mabel (Johnson) Thompson.

Wally has donated his body to Mayo Clinic’s anatomical bequest program.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14th at 11:00 in Central Lutheran Church in Winona, with a visitation at 10:00. The service will be followed by a luncheon at the church. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wally’s name to Mayo Clinic Hospice Program (200 First Street SW Rochester, MN 55905), Central Lutheran Church (259 W Wabasha ST, Winona, MN 55987), or the Winona Food Shelf (402 E 2nd ST, Winona, MN 55987).