Walter A. Benscoter (Walt) husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on February 13, 2023, at the age of 93 at Cottagewood Senior Community.

Walt was born on June 7, 1929, in Slocum Township Pennsylvania. He was the second of three sons born to Alfred K. Benscoter and Nellie M. Benscoter. Walt was a child of the Great Depression and grew up in a coal mining family in rural Pennsylvania. As a boy and young adult, Walt hunted, fished, trapped, worked in manufacturing plants, and played a role in helping to keep the family household running.

Walt enlisted in the Air Force after high school and served four years during the Korean War as a nuclear bomb technician. After completing his service, Walt enrolled at Penn State University in electrical engineering. In doing so, he became the first in his family to attend college. During his time at Penn State, he had strong academic performance and was inducted into an honorary engineering society.

It was during his time as a college student that Walt married Kathryn Ann Ogin (Kate) on June 29, 1957. Walt focused on academics while Kate was the primary breadwinner. Upon graduation, Walt was hired by IBM and they moved to Endicott, NY. Walt and Kate moved to Rochester in 1967 with IBM and that is where Walt worked until his retirement in 1987.

Walt was a strong advocate for education and supported his family in their efforts to do well academically. He was very proud of each of his grandchildren.

Eager for life after a career, Walt welcomed retirement and had many interests including painting, fishing, hunting, trap shooting, gardening, reading, custom fishing rod making, amateur radio, and fly tying. For a number of years, Walt was a competitive trap shooter and placed in a number of regional events. Walt achieved his master gardener certification and volunteered with local youth through a county run gardening program for several years. He created a small business making custom fishing rods and flies. His love of these interests resulted in his flies being published in a fly-fishing book. Walt and Kate enjoyed traveling. Together they would take road trips around the country in their RV.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents (Alfred and Nellie), his wife (Kate), and his brothers (Robert and Ralph). He is survived by his son (Mark), his daughter-in-law (Catherine), their four children (Sam, William, Matthew, and Marin), and four nephews.

Our family extends gratitude to the staff at Cottagewood and Shorewood Senior Communities for their care and support for Walt.

A funeral service will be held on at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church of Rochester (400 5th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902). A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Oakwood East Cemetery.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Benscoter family.