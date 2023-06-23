Wanda Doocy

Wanda Marie Doocy, 66, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at St. Marys Hospital.

Wanda was born January 8, 1957, at Camp Pendleton South, California. She graduated Valedictorian from Mayo High School in 1975. On May 8, 1999, she married Donald Allen Doocy. The couple lived in Rochester.

Throughout her life, Wanda’s career included working as a blackjack dealer, at the commissary at NBC Studios, and managing Wong’s Café.

Wanda enjoyed board games, puzzles, and watching the Minnesota Vikings win. But her favorite hobby was always trout fishing. She was an animal lover and adopted many pets in need of rescue. More than anything, Wanda loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Wanda is survived by her devoted husband, Don, her children Jamie (Aaron) Aamodt and Emma (Mitch) Alfson, mother Sandra Jennings, siblings Tim (Jackie) Jennings, Bert Scott, and 3 grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday.

