Wanda Jane Bierly, 98, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Bethany Nursing home, on March 23, 2022.

Wanda was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania on October 2, 1923. She was the fourth child born, out of five, and the only daughter, to Clarence and Eva (Read) Conklin. She was always considered the “boss” of her four brothers. She graduated from Clearfield High School and worked as a waitress for a short time, before moving to Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, and taking a position at LYCO aviation, making engine pistons for Piper Aircraft.

On Valentine’s Day, in 1944, Wanda was united in marriage to Albert Bierly, Sr. after a one-month courtship. They were married for a total of 74 years, and had three children: Albert, Jr., David and Beth. They made their home in Vestal, New York until 1958, then moved to Rochester when the IBM plant opened.

Wanda was an active member of the Rochester community, being a regular attendant and choir member of Homestead Methodist Church. She also helped form the “Ladies of the Lake”, a group of women who got together and took daily walks around Silver Lake,( except for Sunday’s). This was featured in the Rochester Post Bulletin, as the group grew to 15-18 women, and lasted for over 20 years.

Wanda enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, knitting and she was especially known for her delicious homemade caramels. She enjoyed coordinating family dinners and soliciting sponsors to support the Homestead Church’s many fundraisers. She was a leader, and she will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish her memory include her children, Albert Bierly, Jr. (Rochester), Beth Ann (G.R.) Hill of Chandler, Oklahoma; daughter-in-law Susan Bierly (Pleasant Grove); 7 grandchildren, 9 great- grandchildren, soon to be 10, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Ava Conklin, husband Albert, (2017), son David (2021), and her four brothers; Richard, Danny, William and Steve; and granddaughter Aggie (2016).

The family wishes to thank the wonderful care Wanda received at the Samartian Bethany Home in Rochester.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a gift to any food bank of your choosing.

At this time funeral services will be private, but the family wishes to have a luncheon at the Mahn Family Funeral Home in Rochester, sometime in May. An update of this event will be posted here. Please look for it.

Blessed be her memory.

The staff at Mahn Family Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Bierly family for their trust.