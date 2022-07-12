Warren E Kemplin JR 77 - dedicated husband, father, grandpa and friend passed away in Rochester, MN on June 30, 2022. His family walked beside him as he lost his battle with Dementia.

Warren was born to Warren SR and Virginia Kemplin on December 26, 1944 in Council Bluffs, IA. He graduated from AL High School in 1963. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1963 and served till 1971. After his years of service he worked at IBM where he retired in 2001. He started a new career at Rochester Technical Community College. He retired from there in 2008.

Warren met his wife Nancy in 1963 and were later married on December 24, 1964 in Council Bluffs, IA. They had 2 children, Allan Scott and Karen Michele. They lived in Texas and Arizona during his years of service. After his years of service they moved back to Council Bluffs, IA. With his years at IBM they also lived in Marion, IA, Endicott, NY and made Rochester, MN home about 32 years ago.

Through the years Warren ran 30 marathons. He was known for his woodworking shop where he enjoyed spending his free time making things for his family and church. He had a LOVE for the MN Twins. He had season tickets for years and enjoyed taking his family to the games with him. He was very involved in his church and took on many roles there. For 15 years he and Nancy had a camper on Forest Lake where they enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was always there for them.

Warren is survived by his wife Nancy, son Al (Deanna) Kemplin, his daughter Karen (Troy) Pierce and 6 grandchildren. Zach (Kortney) Pierce, Nick Pierce, AJ Kemplin, Kayle Pierce, Braedon Kemplin and Maddy Kemplin.

Celebration of Warren’s life will be July 14th at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. The service will be at 11, visitation an hour before and lunch following the service.

Memorials may be given to Paws and Claws and Mount Olive Lutheran Church.