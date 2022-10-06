Wayne D. Kiehne, a longtime rural Stewartville, MN resident, “took his turn” and entered into Heaven on Tuesday (October 4, 2022) at home with his wife Cynthia by his side. Wayne was born on June 2, 1941, in Decorah, IA to Rudolph and Ethel (Broadwater) Kiehne. He grew up in Stewartville, MN. with his family, attended school and began driving truck with his father’s business – Kiehne Trucking, at the age of 16. After graduating from Stewartville H.S. in 1959, he enlisted into the US Army, serving 2 years. Following his discharge, he returned to Stewartville and his lifelong profession of driving semi-tractor/trailers. Wayne married Cynthia M. Klingsporn on September 10, 1966. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Stewartville before moving to their homestead in rural Stewartville, where they raised their daughters and have continued to make their home. Wayne owned his own truck and was employed with Atlas Specialized Transport in Lakeville, MN for 32 years until his retirement. He enjoyed working for Jeannie Schubert and everyone at Atlas. He loved trucking and traveling to his favorite places in TX, FL, and other southern states. He drove to every US state in the lower 48 with Cynthia accompanying him at different times. Wayne was a man of faith and was currently attending services at High Forest Community Church. He was a longtime member of the Stewartville American Legion Post 164. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. He enjoyed fishing trips to Alexandria, gardening, watching the Vikings and other football games, Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right, jigsaw puzzles, and crossword puzzles. Wayne will be greatly missed. Rest in peace. Wayne is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cynthia, his 4 daughters - Julie (Jeff) Rathke of Rochester, Suzanne Kiehne of Wabasha, Sarah (Adam) Luckhardt of Minneapolis and Jessica Kiehne of St. Louis Park, MN; 5 grandsons Sawyer, Logan, Lewis, Harvey and “little peanut” Simon; 9 sisters & brothers and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Galen. There will be a private family funeral service at High Forest Community Church with Rev. Marcus Quam and Rev. Gary Uit de Flesch officiating. Wayne will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN with military graveside honors by Stewartville American Legion Post 164. Wayne’s family would like to thank Mayo Oncology, Mayo Radiation Oncology and Mayo Hospice for their care and support. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Wayne are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com