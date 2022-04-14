Wayne G. Reich, 85, of Rochester, MN, died Tuesday, April 12, 1922 after a two year battle with cancer at Season’s Hospice House.

Wayne was born January 26, 1937 in Palisade, MN to Rutherford Reich and Frances Boatman. He graduated high school in 1954 and entered the U.S. Army a year later. He later graduated from St. Cloud State University. From there he went on to teach in Menahga, MN for 2 years before moving to southern Minnesota where he started Custom Truck Body and Equipment. He retired in 2015.

Wayne married Mary Jo Bailey in 1956 and they later divorced. He married Sally Porter in 1985 and she survives. He and Sally enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida, and camping in their motor home.

Because of his love of sports, Wayne became a well-liked and highly respected youth hockey coach. He lived his life thoughtfully with much kindness and love. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Reich; 3 children, Pamela (Neil) Clemmens, Sue McCoy, Greg (Pamela) Reich all of Rochester, Minnesota; 2 stepsons, Mark (Tianna) Porter of Flemming Island, Florida, Michael (Connie) Porter of Albany, Oregon; 4 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rutherford and Frances Reich; son, Joe Reich, 1 brother, Warren Reich, and son-in-law, Brian McCoy.

No services are planned at this time.

