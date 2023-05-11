Wayne H. Torgerson

Wayne H. Torgersen, 76, a Stewartville, MN resident died on Sunday (April 16, 2023) following a lengthy illness with COPD, at his home.

Wayne Harold Torgersen was born on October 16, 1946 in Austin, MN to Harold and Esther (Johnson) Torgersen. He grew up in Austin, where he attended school. He worked with his father in Austin with the family business, Torgersen Painting and Decorating for a number of years. He was then employed as a cook at the Kahler Hotel in Rochester. Wayne was married on May 28, 1977 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville, MN to Linda Lou Carlson. Following their marriage the couple lived in Rochester where they raised their daughter Tammie. Wayne was a longtime employee at the Kahler Hotel in Rochester and was also employed at the Red Lobster Restaurant in Rochester until his retirement. Linda was a homemaker and was employed at the Kahler Hotel and at IBM in Rochester prior to her retirement. They moved to Stewartville in 2010 where they have continued to make their home. Wayne was a past member of Zumbro Lutheran Church while living in Rochester and was a member of the American Legion in Rochester. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, watching movies, going for walks and as a youth enjoyed camping and fishing. Wayne loved time spent with his family, especially Linda and Tammie.

Wayne is survived by his wife Linda of 45 years and his daughter Tammie of Rochester; his sister - Karen(Richard) Wachal of Woodbury, MN; brother-in-law - Leonard(Kathy) Carlson of Big Lake, MN and sister-in-law - Charlotte Jacobson of Fargo, ND and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters - Linda Schoenbauer, Nancy Bailey and his brother - David Torgersen.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday(June 9, 2023) at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester with Rev. Tim Rotman officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Friday morning. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Wayne are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com