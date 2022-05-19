Wayne Hames

Wayne Michael Hames, 85, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, formerly of Rochester, MN, passed away on May 18, 2022.

In September of 1955, he married Sharon Kruckeberg, who preceded him in death in 2019.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959. Wayne then worked for IBM Corporation until retiring in 1993.

He is survived by his children: Jeffery (Kristin) Hames, Julie (Glenn) Spitzer, and Kristen Crandall; 6 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren; brother, James Hames; sisters: Irene (Delmont) Martin, Norma Behne, and Ann (Jerry) Palmquist.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; brother, Allan Hames; and sisters: Margaret Baumgartner, and Josephine Hames.

There will be a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Pax Christi X Catholic Church with Rev. John Sauer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN, with military honors accorded by the American Legion Post #92.

