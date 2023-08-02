Wayne L. Finne

Wayne Lawrence Finne, 81 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at St Mary’s hospital surrounded by family.

Wayne was born on June 10, 1942 in Dodge County, Minnesota to late Nels Gehard and Opal Marie (Sack) Finne. Wayne was the third child of five children (Lois Finne, Ardis (Martin) Dengler, Ronald (Margaret) Finne, Lyn (Kathy) Finne) including being the oldest brother, and preceded in death by his two sisters. Wayne grew up in West Concord, Minnesota.

Wayne married JoAnn Langerud on April 18, 1960 by the Justice of the Peace in Northwood, Iowa. Although he was only 17 years old, he eloped with JoAnn. Due to Wayne’s age, he was required to bring his mother to sign off on the marriage in order to marry the love of his life. Wayne and JoAnn settled permanently in Rochester, Minnesota where they raised four children.

When Wayne was 16 years old, his father passed away, and he became the man of the house. Wayne enlisted in the Army at 17 years old to help support his mother and his wife. Wayne was selected as Specialist Fifth E-5, 5th Engineer Battalion Soldier of the month.

Wayne was an adventurous businessman throughout Rochester in the 1970’s-1990’s including but not limited ownership to Skyline Raceway, Finne’s Truckstop, Wayne & Jerry’s, Finne’s Restaurant, F&S Storage, Hanson’s Truckstop, and J & J Upholstery.

Wayne retired in his 50’s. After living a busy and successful life, Wayne decided that grandchildren and making memories were the light of his life. Wayne enjoyed spending quality time with his growing family including watching the Vikings (SKOL!), traveling to warm climates (favorably Florida and Cancun, Mexico), and taking his grandchildren on annual trips to Valley Fair and Wisconsin Dells.

Wayne lived a very active lifestyle always on the go including riding bicycles, racing go-carts, playing mini golf, catching sun rays by the pool, playing card games, drinking coffee with his buddies in the morning, and telling a funny (not always clean) joke to share a good belly laugh.

Wayne was an excellent cook after owning many restaurants, and he enjoyed making a variety of soups in his spare time to send home with his loved ones - including his famous Chicken Wild Rice soup!

Wayne leaves a humbling hardworking family legacy to cherish his loving memory with his children, Wade (Jamie) Finne, Timothy Finne (Jennifer Judge), Bobbi Finne, and Trisha (James) Day; his nine grandchildren Ashley Finne, Joshua (Morgan) Finne, Samantha Finne (Shane Packman), Heather Mercer, Alisha (Peter) Sanderfoot, Kayla Finne, Jessica Day (Adam Ramer), Shelby Mercer, and Kristina (Stevie) Harris; two step grandsons Darek Davidson and Brandon (Jayme) Davidson, and a host of great-grandchildren.

Friends and Family are invited to Wayne’s Celebration of Life at the VFW in Rochester, MN on Friday, August 4th from 1-4 pm.

Burial service will be held in Old Concord Cemetery on Sunday, August 6 at 1 pm.

Memories and condolences of Wayne may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com