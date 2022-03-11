Wayne L. Fix

Wayne Leslie Fix, 90 of St. Charles died Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Mary’s Campus.

Wayne was born August 31, 1931 in Bethany to Andrew and Fern (Marks) Fix. He graduated from St. Charles High School and attended Rochester Community College. Wayne served in the United States Navy as a Commisaryman PO 2nd Class from 1950-1954. On January 12, 1951, he married Janis Comingore. They farmed on her family farm north of Dover for several years before Wayne began working at First State Bank of Dover followed by several other local companies.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW and Masonic Lodge all of St. Charles and the Scottish Rite of Rochester.

Wayne loved John Deere Tractors, gardening, bowling and boating on the Mississippi River. Annual family fishing trips to Canada were always a highlight. Wayne had a gift of gab and made friends everywhere he went. But more than anything, Wayne treasured time with those he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Jan; two children, Janell (Orv) Dahl and Mike (Cathy) Fix; two grandchildren, Nicholas Dahl and Lindsey Fix; three great-grandchildren, Preston, Cameron & Evan Dahl; and two granddaughters-in-law, Robyn Dahl and Amber Dahl.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jeri Fix; grandson, Nathan Dahl and brothers, Curtis, Kenneth, Lester and Ronald.

Per his wishes, private family services will take place. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com