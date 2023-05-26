Wayne Murray

Wayne Blake Murray, 72, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away on May 19th, 2023. He was born on August 30th, 1950, in Rochester, Minnesota, to the late Blake Murray and Lena Roller. Wayne was a hardworking man who dedicated his life to farming and working on the street crew for the City of Rochester. He spent his days managing his crop lands and cattle, and his nights cleaning the streets of the city. Wayne was a respected employer who hired many kids throughout the years to help him care for his farms.

In his free time, Wayne had a passion for collecting antiques, which he restored with great care. Later in life, he enjoyed tending to his sheep. Wayne was a graduate of Mayo High School, and he continued his education at the University of Minnesota and Iowa State University.

Wayne is survived by his sister, Dawn Carr, his brother-in-law, Terrence Carr, and his nephew, Shane Carr. He was preceded in death by his father, Blake Murray, and his mother, Lena Roller.

Wayne will be remembered for his hard work, dedication, and love for his family and farms. His legacy will live on through the many people he employed and the antiques he restored.