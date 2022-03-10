Wayne P. Peterson

Wayne Paul Peterson, 76, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 of natural causes.

Wayne was born October 9, 1945 in Minneota, MN to Arvil and Clarice (Miller) Peterson. On July 19, 1975, he married Sharon M. Cuppy at The American Lutheran Church in Windom, MN.

The couple lived in Windom, MN until 1981 when they moved to Rochester, MN. Wayne worked as a truck driver and antique dealer. He took pride in his furniture refinishing business and antique shop – (Peterson’s Antiques and Stripping), for 30+ years.

Wayne loved working at his shop, setting up at antique shows, going to the casino and especially spending time with his granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Peterson; daughter, Tanya Peterson of Rochester, MN; 2 granddaughters, Brianna Danielson and Evelyn Johnson; and 5 brothers and sisters. He is preceded in death by his brother.

The Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

