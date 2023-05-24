Wayne Thompson

Wayne passed away Tuesday, May 23 at Traditions in Preston, MN.

He was a police officer his entire working career, working as Chief of Police in Wabasha, Goodhue, and Morton, MN. He was the youngest Chief of Police, at the age of 25, in Minnesota.

He was a theology enthusiast.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Lois Thompson; two brothers, Robert and Randy; and a niece, Emily Hareldson.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie; 2 step daughters, Angela Ball and Kayla Balsley; 3 brothers, Brian, Galen, and Mark; 5 sisters, Aileen, Cheryl, Sharon, Janis, and Shirley; and very good friend, Janet Thompson.

A family service will be held at a later date. Step forward now, policeman, you’ve borne your burdens well. Come walk the beat on Heavens streets You’ve done your time in hell.

Memories and condolences of Wayne may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com