Wendy R. MacDougall

Wendy (Diane) Randall MacDougall died March 1, 2022 at home with hospice. She was born March 19, 1958 in Breckenridge, Minnesota to Ken and Lois (Erickson) Randall. She lived in Wahpeton, North Dakota until she was thirteen years old, and grew up among extended family and the ever-present winds of the North Dakota prairie. She graduated high school in Rochester, Minnesota and went on to attend St. Olaf College where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Coming from a line of nurses in her family the profession was embedded in her spirit from an early age.

While in college she met the love of her life, Rob MacDougall, who she married on August 22, 1981. Their wedding day was beautiful, the service simple, she only lamented the slow-paced polka band that was hired for their reception.

Her career was shaped by her love of children and compassion for their parents. While working in Berkeley, California she was mentored by Inge McCormick, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. In 1987 she completed her Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Certification through the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 2001 she completed a Master of Science in Nursing from UW Eau Claire. Wendy’s thesis project was on compassion, a quality she tried to embody and teach. As director of the Dunn County Public Health Department she implemented the Nurse Family Partnership Program which she believed would help nurture and support the wellbeing of children and parents.

Her greatest joy was her three children who she poured herself into, giving them everything and coaxing them to be fully themselves. She was dedicated to her grandchildren, seeking every opportunity to be part of their lives. She was a person of strong faith which she lived out among the community of First Congregational United Church of Christ. She tried to walk humbly with God, desiring to love God and her neighbors as herself. She loved to travel, garden, sew, read, cook, watch birds and the stars, and bake, she shared these passions with friends and family. Her spirit was filled with gratitude for the love and care shown to her by family, friends, her church community, doctors, nurses and a host of others.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Randall. She is survived by her husband Rob MacDougall, her children, Molly MacGregor (son Liam), Jacob MacDougall (wife Jessica Haverstock), Hannah MacDougall (husband Jacob Koch; daughters Maia and Sonja), her father Ken Randall, her brothers, Tom Randall (wife Karen), Jim Randall (wife Sherri), sixteen nephews and nieces, and many other loved ones.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 2, 2022, at First Congregational UCC in Menomonie. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. The service can also be viewed online by going to the church website (menomonieucc.org).

The family suggests memorials be sent to the Dunn County Public Health Department Nurse Family Partnership Program, Stepping Stones of Dunn Co., First Congregational UCC, Menomonie, WI.

