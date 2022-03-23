Wendy S. Gray, 63, of Claremont, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at New Richland Care Center.

Wendy Sue Gray, the daughter of Ted and Pat (Kuhfuss) Bulaga, was born on April 15, 1958 in Rochester, Minnesota. At a young age the family moved to California and they returned when she was in middle school. She graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester in 1976. She was married and had two children Jamie and Chad. She was later married to Gary Gray on December 23, 1989, at the First Presbyterian Church in Claremont. Wendy worked at various jobs including as a travel agent, micro filming invoices and as damaged freight inspector. In 1998, she began working full time on the farm raising turkeys for the Turkey Store and later Jennie-O Turkey. She was very organized and savvy with finances and took care of all the books for the farm. In 2008, at age 50, she was diagnosed with Early-Onset Alzheimer’s. Thanks to a special group of friends and family she was able to stay in her home for the following ten years. In 2018, she moved to a REM home for 3 years in Kasson MN and later to the New Richland Care Center. She enjoyed her daily trips to the Kasson Kwik Trip and traveling to Aruba and Hawaii where she soaked up the sun. She loved spending time at the pool with family and friends and many hours of playing Skip-Bo and Farkle.

She is survived by her husband Gary Gray of Claremont; Parents, Ted (and Pat) Bulaga of Kasson; Daughter, Jamie Andrist of Ames IA; Son, Chad (and Shannon) Andrist of Maricopa AZ; Son, Brad Gray of Claremont; Son, Brian (and Brittney Boe) Gray of Claremont; In-laws Dean Gray of Claremont, Sue (Anthony) Perno of Dodge Center, Don (and Ruby) Gray of Claremont; Grandchildren- Hadelie Gray (mother-Stephanie Gray); Parker (Rayah) Andrist; Crimson Andrist, Atlas Andrist, Crosby Andrist, Brennan Gray, Teigen Gray, Elaura Andrist, and great grandchild Lincoln Andrist ; sisters Terry (and Joe) Hines, Lorri (and Matt) Starkson; and an especially close cousin, Jackie Schmidt. She was also survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Tyler Gray;

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Claremont First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Douglas Walters officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Claremont with reception to follow.