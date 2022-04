Feb. 11, 1935 - April 14, 2022

HARMONY, Minn. - Wenonah Berkland, 87, Harmony, Minn., died Thursday, April 14, in Harmony Care Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Preston, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Preston. Pastor Dan Bredberg will officiate. Burial will be Thursday, April 21, in East Lutheran Cemetery in Delavan, Minn.

Arrangements by Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home.