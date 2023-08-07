Wesley James DeVries

Wesley “Wes” DeVries, age 69 of Rochester, passed away at Samaritan Bethany Nursing home on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Wes was born on March 24, 1954 to Dale and Loretta (Schultz) DeVries. He grew up in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1972. After high school, Wes went to work for Red Wing Shoe Company in the Shipping department and retired in 2001. He married Terri Reuter on March 18, 1983 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Wes enjoyed watching hockey of any kind, going to John Marshall basketball games, and going for rides to the casino. He loved to travel; whether it be a vacation with his grandchildren or a trip to go see his son Brian wherever he was stationed. Wes loved to spend time with his family.

Wes is survived by his wife Terri; children Brian (Jessica) and Jill (Josh) McNamara; grandchildren Tori McGraw, Myra Faulk, Nathan Faulk, Parker McNamara, and Maggie McNamara; step-granddaughters Hannah and Aubrey Dunsmore; siblings Nancy (Roger) Bollinger, Linda McBain, and Dean (Linda); mother-in-law Myra Reuter; brother-in-law Tom (Linda) Reuter, Tim (Vicki) Reuter; sister-in-law Sara (Chuck) Caverly; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Loretta; father-in-law Ronald Reuter; niece Kimberly Reinsvold, nephew Aaron Reuter.

Memorial Service for Wes will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Burial will be in Zumbrota Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the DeVries family