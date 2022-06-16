Wesley L. Allen

Wesley LaVerne Allen, 94, of Chatfield, MN went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 15, 2022.

Wesley was born to George and Laura (Mohlke) Allen on the family farm in Jordan township in rural Chatfield just east of the Stone Church. Wesley graduated from Chatfield High School in 1946. Wesley was a part of the famous football team which was undefeated and unscored upon (to the tune of 246 to 0 points for the season) in the fall of 1945. He met the love of his life at country school #98. Wesley and Anna Mae were united in marriage March 10, 1950 in Wykoff at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Together they farmed and raised ten children on Brewery Hill just west of Chatfield. Wesley farmed from 1950 to 1995. After selling the milk cows in 1987, Wesley worked part-time for Hammell Equipment. Wesley enjoyed fishing on Lake Kabetogama with family, Viking football, Twins baseball, visiting with anyone over a good cup of coffee, and teaching grandchildren how to garden and plant tomatoes.

He was a member of Chatfield Lutheran Church, served as an elder, was active with the men’s club, instrumental in coordinating the lutefisk dinner for many years, and later in his years he was the church go-to handyman. He also served on the Chatfield Creamery Board and was a board member of Twin Valley Ag for 25 years.

He was preceded in death by; Parents: George and Laura Allen; In-laws: Arthur and Gertrude Sabatke; His wonderful Wife: Anna Mae; Siblings: Norman Allen, Helen (Wally) Mercer, Lois (Ed) Cramer; Daughter-In-Law: Cathy Allen.

Wesley is survived by; Children: Diane (Buell) Stark, Phillip Allen, Susan (Gary) Amundson, Myron (Kristi) Allen, Marletta (Mike) Cyphers, Roger (Denise) Allen, Paul (Celia) Allen, Gene (Kati) Allen, Sharon (Cory) VanDeWalker, Shirley (Rob) Erickson; 22 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; In-Laws: Donald (Carol) Sabatke, Phyllis (Orville) Quandt, Kenneth (Marlene) Sabatke.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22nd at the Chatfield Lutheran Church from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on June 23rd with Pastors Keith Mercer and Paul Hauschild officiating, visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be in the Chatfield Cemetery following the service.

The family prefers memorials to Chatfield Lutheran Church. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Chosen Valley Care Center staff for the care given to our father during his stay. Wesley’s kind-hearted and jovial personality will be greatly missed.

