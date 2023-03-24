Wesley Leon Thompson, 83, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023 in Rochester, MN after an extended illness. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at Rochester Cremation Services on Saturday, April 22nd from 2-5:00 pm, at 1605 Civic Center Drive, Rochester, MN 55901. Wes was born the fourth of five children to Leonard and Hazel (Speer) Thompson in a farmhouse in Southeastern Minnesota. After high school in Wykoff, he served 4 years in the Navy. He met and married his wife, Ruth Snyder, in 1963. Together, they had 4 children and ran a dairy farm, while Wes also worked at Crenlo in Rochester. They were married for 20 years. In subsequent years, he met his life partner, Kathy Mandery of Rochester, MN. He was a father and grandfather-figure to her children and grandchildren for 30 years. Wes was deeply spiritual and wise. He had a great moral compass and taught his children to care more for people than for material things. He also had a witty sense of humor, was a great storyteller, and had a contagious laugh. Always current on world events and a fan of both Sudoku and FreeCell, his mind was sharp throughout his life. He was a great conversationalist and enjoyed long talks with his family and friends. He also deeply loved music and loved to dance. Wes was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Hazel; his siblings, Eleanor, Andrew, Ronnie, and Bonnie; and his former wife, Ruth Scott. He is survived by his life partner, Kathy; four children, Brian Thompson (Hanh), Michelle Quintero (Andres), Trent Thompson (Kim), and Rebecca Thompson; 7 grandchildren, Michael, Brittany (Wilbur), T.J., Sophie, Grace, Jessica, and Bruce; and 3 great grandchildren, Niobe, Zamira, and Maleah. He is also survived by Kathy’s 2 children, Lisa Mandery and Todd Mandery (Jasmin); her 8 grandchildren, Cory, Mike, Tanya, Tom, Kim, Autumn, Annastasia, and Mikayla; and her great grandson, Ezra. Wes will be dearly missed by many who loved him. Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life and share happy memories at the memorial service.