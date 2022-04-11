Wesley Niemitalo

Wesley Charles Niemitalo, age 70, died at home after long, courageous battle with cancer in Rochester, MN, on April 9, 2022. Wes was born on June 3rd, 1951, in Stanley, ND to John and Mayme Niemitalo. He graduated with a B.S. in Biology from Dickinson State University and then began a 32 year career as a U.S. Customs Inspector. After working at the Canadian border and the Edmonton International Airport, he finished his career in Rochester, where the airport became international upon his arrival. Above all, Wes loved having fun with his family and friends. He loved the outdoors, music, fishing, skiing, dancing, playing cards and especially golfing. Wes was a generous guy with a witty sense of humor.

Wes is survived by his wife Ann Kruger; sisters Sharon (David) Lehr and Paula (Kevin) LaPrise; brothers Douglas (Marla), Keith (Pam) and Steven; son Daniel (Laura Shaw) and grandchildren Lydia and Jack; daughter Ann (Brian) McDermott and step-grandchildren Brennan and Kayden; and stepchildren Mariah (Ted) Miller, A.J. (Marisol) Kohn and Matthan Kohn; and Kjosen family members Don, Verlee, Mark (Monica) and Mari (Bryan). He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donelle Kjosen, his parents, and brothers Thomas, John and Vaughn.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 15th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes at 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10:00 AM.

To view the live stream of the service starting 5 minutes prior to the service, go to: https://www.facebook.com/Ranfranzandvine/

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Salvation Army, Channel One, First Tee, or a charity of your choice.

