Wilbur Anderson

Wilbur D. “Swede” Anderson, age 91 of Ortonville, formerly of Rochester, passed away on June 7, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Ortonville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Preston, MN.

He taught eighth grade geography at Kellog Jr. High School, Rochester for 32 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet of Ortonville, MN; three children: Neva (Jim) Foster of Ortonville, MN; Nile (Deb) Anderson of Rochester, MN; and Collin (Linda) Anderson of Hastings, MN; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Ann; three sisters: Carol, Phyllis, and Marfaye; and one brother, Wayne “Huck”.

