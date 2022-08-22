Nov. 27, 1929 - Aug. 20, 2022

LAKE CITY, Minn. - Willard C. Fick, 92, Lake City, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 20, in Elysian Senior Homes of Lake City.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake City. The service will be livestreamed on Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel’s website. A celebration of life will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Lake City Sportsman Club. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the St. John’s Cemetery.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel.