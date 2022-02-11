William Bernard “Bill” Otto of Rochester, MN, suffered briefly with esophageal cancer and died at the age of 91, comfortably at his home in the care of family on February 9, 2022. Bill was born in Manitowoc, WI, on February 26, 1930. His parents were Alfred and Mary (Schuh) Otto Spehar.

Bill married Joan Dombrowski on November 6, 1954, at Sacred Heart Church in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. They had six children, Eileen Klema, Steven, Richard, Carl, Gretchen Otto Pimentel, Carolyn Enestvedt, 16 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He loved Joan and his family.

His family also includes his sister Jane Mahlik, late brother-in-law Ray Dorn, and the Green Bay Packers.

Bill served as a radioman in the U.S. Navy aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Vesole DDR878, primarily in the Mediterranean Sea. He then graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He worked in development laboratories for 33 years at Sandia Corporation in Albuquerque, NM, and IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY and Rochester, MN.

Bill thoroughly enjoyed his friends in the Navy, at work, at St. Pius Church, hunting and fishing buddies, team sports, golf, Channel One, Christmas Anonymous, and Golden-K Kiwanis.

A memorial Mass for Bill will be held at 11am, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester, with Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Interment will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.