William “Bill” Barry

William James Barry, 56 of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on March 24, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus Emergency Department.

Bill was born on January 30, 1966 in Aurora, MN to Dennis and Barbara (Bone) Barry. Soon thereafter, the family moved to Rochester where Bill graduated from John Marshall High School in 1984. He then attended Hamline University before transferring to the University of New York at Buffalo, first obtaining a degree in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, and then a Masters Degree in Engineering. He then obtained his MBA from the University of Chicago. Bill opened his own business in 2000, OMEC, in New York. In addition, he worked as a Business Analyst for Mayo Clinic until his passing. Bill was a dedicated father to his three children, who gave him great pride throughout his life, watching them compete in sports and excel in all aspects of life. He had a special affirmation for his dogs, especially Shiloh. He was an accomplished and respected Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Master, obtaining Black Belt, and winning many World Championships.

He is survived by his children Collette Barry, Liam Barry, and Fiona Barry, all of Rochester; his parents Dennis (Barbara) of Rochester and the mother of his children, Kristen Barry of Rochester.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents.

“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light” -Aristotle Onassis

The Funeral Mass for Bill will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:00AM at Pax Christi Catholic Church with Father John Sauer officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, March 31, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rochester, MN.

