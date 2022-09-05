William “Bill” Karnes, MD

William E. Karnes, Sr. of Rochester, MN, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, two days short of his 92nd birthday at his home in Charter House.

Bill was born September 5, 1930 in San Antonio, TX to Virginia and William Karnes. He moved frequently as a child, giving him his love of travel.

He received his BS and MD from the University of Oklahoma, where he met his wife, Jeannine Little. They married in 1952. Bill and Jeannine moved to Honolulu for his internship at Tripler, Boston for his residency at Mass General in Neurology where he achieved chief resident. From there they moved to Travis AFB, California as a physician with the US Air Force. In 1964, Bill, Jeannine and their four children moved to Rochester, MN to work at the Mayo Clinic’s Department of Neurology and was faculty with the Mayo’s medical school. He practiced there until his retirement.

Bill loved photography, travel, the arts, sports, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sister, Suzy (Spencer) Platt; his three sons: William “Bill,” Jr. (Rebecca) of Irvine, CA, John (Julie) of Milwaukee, WI, David “Bruce” (Debbie) of Fridley, MN, and daughter, Carol (Mick), of Rochester, MN; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one son.

A private Memorial Service is planned for a later date at First Presbyterian Church in Rochester. His remains will be interred in the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mayo Foundation or The Nature Conservancy.

