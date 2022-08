Age 65 of Roseville

Bill was born October 7, 1956 in Zumbrota and passed away August 19, 2022. Celebration of Life 11am Saturday, August 27 at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N., with visitation after the service and on Friday August 26 from 4-8pm.

For condolences and livestreaming please see https://www.ohalloranmurphy.com/obit uary/WilliamBill-Evert Arr: Roseville Memorial Chapel 651-631-2727