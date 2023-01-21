It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William ‘Bill’ Lee Nietz. He passed away at Madonna Towers Memory Care Unit on January 20, 2023.

Bill was born in Rochester, Minnesota March 1, 1929, the son of Margaret and Lawrence Nietz. He attended grade school in Rochester and high school in Savanna, Illinois where his father worked in a munition factory. Bill was in the army during the Korean War and after discharge, he came back to Rochester where he worked as a manager at the Jewel T grocery store. After a few years he started working at the Mayo Clinic. He was on general service for several years and then moved to the Division of Education and eventually became the first Mayo Clinic medical meeting planner. He helped plan meetings on and off campus. Working with Mayo staff was something he thoroughly enjoyed.

Bill was married to Lois Klabunde, a nurse at Methodist Hospital, on March 30, 1957.

Bill loved fishing, gardening, cooking, following the Twins and U of M basketball and football, and enjoyed providing reading assistance to students at local grade schools. He was a proud member of the American Legion.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marilyn Denny of Chatfield, MN.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years and their sons, Bill (Sandra) of Rochester, MN and Scott of Chicago, IL; and one sister, Diane Lange of Chatfield, MN.

Memorials can be made to Zumbro Lutheran Church, Mayo Clinic Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank Mayo Hospice and Madonna Towers Memory Care Unit staff. They also want to thank caring friendships of the Gramercy Park community where Bill and Lois lived. It was greatly appreciated.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nietz family. To share a special memory of condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.