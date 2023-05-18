William “Bill” Mayhew

William B. “Bill” Mayhew - Rochester

William Bert Mayhew, 80, of Rochester, MN, died Monday, May 15th, 2023, at Methodist Hospital Palliative Care. Bill was born on August 17, 1942, in Rochester, MN to Robert and Louise (Simonds) Mayhew. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1960.

On May 23, 1964, he married student nurse Nancy Tompkins from Bode, Iowa at Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester. They lived in the same house raising their 4 children for 56 years. Bill served his country in the Army Reserves for 6 years then he worked at IBM for 27 years retiring at age 51.

Bill and Nancy loved to travel, cruise, visit family, and dance with each other and all of their children and grandchildren. He was a party animal, known as “Wild Bill.” They both enjoyed trips to the casinos. He loved playing games with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy of Rochester, MN, his children Cindy Naylor-Meyer of Rochester, Troy (Jan Mills) Mayhew of Low Moor, Iowa, Kim (Jeff) Aude of Clinton, Iowa, and Wendy Mayhew of Rochester. His 4 grandchildren Zach (Colleen) Naylor, Natasha Meyer, Nicole Pridemore, and Eddie Aude. He is preceded in death by his mother, brother, and sister-in-law.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 26th, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church with special music by his niece Kim Hawkins. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour before the service. A luncheon will follow the service with burial at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Special thank you to Amy, Bruche, and the Methodist Palliative Unit staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com