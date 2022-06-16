William (Bill) Miller, 66, of Byron, MN passed away on June 11, 2022. He was born September 10, 1955 in Wabasha, MN to Richard and Joan (Koch) Miller.

Bill was raised in Rochester, MN and graduated in 1974 from John Marshall High School where he was a member of the swim team. He served in the Navy on the USS Sumter LST – 1181. This included time in Germany and Morocco. Bill was married in 1988 and later divorced.

His career included 15 years with IBM followed by 25 years at Crenlo as a licensed forklift operator. Bill was a faithful supporter of the VFW, American Legion, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He felt blessed to live in God’s Country and enjoyed boating, fishing, and birdwatching. Bill was a loyal fan on the Minnesota Vikings, Wild, and Twins.

Bill is survived by his sister Kathy (Dan) Becwar, and brother Tom (Patty) Miller, along with nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Pete Miller, and sister Mary Beth Miller. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

A private family service will be held in Rochester, MN. Memorials are preferred to the VFW, American Legion, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.