William “Bill” Plummer

William Bryan (Bill) Plummer III, age 92, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 3, 2023.

Bill was born May 31, 1930 in St. Louis, MO to William and Marion (Nicolson) Plummer. He was a 1947 graduate of Blewett High School in St. Louis, MO and a 1951 graduate of the University of Missouri, Rolla, MO where he was in the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He served stateside in the United States Army. Bill met Johnie Thomas while they worked on what became known as the Manhattan Project and they were married on September 26, 1953. They resided in Oak Ridge, TN; Frederick, MD; Vestal, NY; Rochester, MN; Boulder, CO; Charlotte, NC; Lexington, KY and then again in Rochester, MN during the course of their 69.5 year marriage.

Bill worked as an engineer for IBM starting in 1954 until he retired in 1990. After retiring he tutored in reading and math for Adult Education in both Lexington and Rochester. He enjoyed creative projects with his grandchildren, looking into the family history and reading. Bill’s favorite time was time spent with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Johnie Plummer of Rochester, MN; his sister Phyllis Kirk; three children, Jan Plummer Davidson of Rosemount, MN; Richard Powell Plummer (LaRae) of Woodbury, MN and Patricia Plummer Regimbal (Randy) of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Jeffrey Plummer, Danny Plummer (Jenna), Bryce Regimbal, Riley Regimbal (Jordyn), Michael Davidson and Amanda Davidson. He is also survived by Ryder and Oscar who are canine members of the family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; Marion (Nicolson) and Willian B. Plummer II.

A Celebration of Life Reception will be held April 1, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at The Gathering Place at Homestead 1900 Ballington Blvd. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mayo Hospice or Mayo Palliative Care at: Mayo Clinic 200 First Street SW Rochester, MN 55902.

A very special thanks to all the Hospice and Palliative care staff (Julie) who cared for Bill as well as the many Angels from Visiting Angels who so greatly enhanced his last few months.

Bill was a gentleman and a scholar.

