William “Bill” Rohe

William “Bill” Carl Rohe, age 73, passed peacefully at home on June 19th, 2023. Bill was born in Red Wing on January 12, 1950, to Carl and Viola Rohe, the middle of four children. Bill grew up on a farm in Belvedere Township, graduated from Goodhue High School in 1968, attended St. Cloud State, and graduated with a degree in Mathematics and Science.

He married Jacqueline Buck on September 4th, 1971. They lived in Braham, MN, where he taught Physics and Chemistry, and later moved to Zumbrota, where he helped his father manage the Cargill Feed Store. They welcomed their first two children during their time in Zumbrota. They moved to Goodhue in 1978, where he began his banking career at The Goodhue State Bank and welcomed their third child. Bill later spent 35 years with Security State Bank as the President of five branches. Bill was dedicated to the people he served through banking and his community service efforts and created a “hometown” culture that lives on today. He retired in 2017 and then moved to Rochester, MN.

Bill was a beloved pillar in the communities of Wykoff and Spring Valley, MN. Bill touched the lives of many through his remarkable dedication and involvement in various organizations and his unwavering commitment to his family.

Bill’s contributions were felt far and wide. He served as President of the Lions Club International, where he worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of others. His leadership and passion inspired those around him. He was also an active member of the Minnesota Bankers Association and Kiwanis, consistently striving to uplift and improve the lives of those he encountered.

Beyond his professional involvement, Bill generously gave his time and expertise. He was a Sunday school teacher for 35 years and volunteered at the fire department. He served on several local boards, including Spring Valley Mutual, Community and Economic Development Agency, and Paragon. He also coached football, wrestling, and softball. His commitment to these organizations was instrumental in driving positive change and fostering a sense of unity among community members.

Bill deeply appreciated the outdoors, enjoyed grouse hunting in Northern Minnesota, and cherished the tradition of deer hunting, often venturing into the woods with his Dad, father-in-law, uncles, cousins, children, and grandchildren.

But most of all, Bill was his grandchildren’s biggest fan. From sports games, concerts, recitals, plays, and graduations, Bill traveled the country to be in the crowd bursting with pride. These shared experiences created lasting bonds and treasured memories to share for generations to come.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Viola Rohe, and sister Louetta Schafer. His in-laws Grace and Wayne (Toby) Buck, sister-in-law Barbara Buck and nephew Paul Augustine.

Bill is survived by the love of his life, Jackie (Jacqueline Rohe), children, Nicole (Matthew) Rockne (Zumbrota, MN), Christopher (Rachel) Rohe (Fernandina Beach, FL), and Wayne (Lyndy) Rohe (Dayton, OH), grandchildren, Cayden, Brooks, Carder, Abigail, Leah, Olivia, Maeley, Beckham, Melody, Maxwell, and Leighton. Brother Charles (Mary) Rohe, sister Barbara (Jay) Isler, brother and sisters-in-law Glenn and Jo Ellen Augustine, Tobias and Donna Buck, Greg and Ann Steuart, and James and Mary Gobin.

A celebration of life will be held on September 3, 2023, from 4 pm - 6 pm at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 2124 Viola Rd NE, Rochester, MN 55906.